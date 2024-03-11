Nations FC coach expresses disappointment over missed chances in draw against Medeama

Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle has voiced his dissatisfaction with his team's wastefulness in front of goal during their 1-1 draw against defending champions Medeama on Sunday.

Despite securing an impressive 1-0 win against league leaders Samartex last week, the promoted side failed to replicate their form in the match against Medeama.

Medeama SC took the lead in the first half with a spectacular free kick from Fatawu Hamidu, but Asamoah Boateng Afriyie leveled the score before halftime.

Despite both teams making efforts to secure a win in the second half, no further goals were scored, resulting in a draw.

Reflecting on the match, Coach Mingle expressed his disappointment, stating, "Obviously, I am disappointed. We were expecting a victory. It's football. We should watch the team we played. We played against a top team. Medeama is not a small club. If we had taken our chances, we won't be here."

He attributed the team's challenges to a division between midfielders and defenders, affecting their overall performance.

Nations FC currently sits in fourth place on the table and aims to climb higher with positive outcomes in their upcoming matches.