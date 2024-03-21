Nations FC coach Kassim  Mingle reveals approach ahead of Kotoko showdown

Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle has shed light on his team's preparation strategy as the highly-anticipated clash between Asante Kotoko and Nations FC approaches on matchday 23 of the Ghana Premier League.

Nations FC, currently sitting in second place on the league standings after an impressive campaign, are gearing up to face the Porcupine Warriors at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Despite the magnitude of the upcoming fixture, Mingle emphasised that his team would approach the game like any other.

"We don’t want to put pressure on anybody. Our preparations for Kotoko’s game won’t be different. We will prepare just like other Ghana Premier League games," he stated.

Acknowledging the unpredictability of football, Mingle highlighted the importance of both teams aiming for maximum points.

"Both teams will be hoping for maximum points, but the better side with luck being on their side will carry the day," he added.

With Asante Kotoko eager to bounce back from a recent slump, Nations FC remains wary of their opponents' potential resurgence. "Football is a game of uncertainty... the better side will win on Sunday," Mingle concluded.

With 11 wins, four draws, and seven losses in their maiden GPL season, Mingle's side is determined to maintain their momentum.

As the stage is set for an exhilarating encounter, both sides will be vying for victory, with Nations FC aiming to continue their ascent up the league table and Asante Kotoko seeking redemption after a string of disappointing results.