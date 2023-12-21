Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle sets sights on protecting unbeaten run

Nations FC tactician, Kassim Mingle has revealed his aim to preserve his side’s unbeaten run in the Ghana Premier League.

The premier league debutants are in 4th position on the standings after shaking off a difficult start to their campaign. They have won five and drawn one of their last six matches, an unbeaten run Mingle wants to extend.

His team showed resilience as they fought back to net a last gasp equalizer to deny Hearts of Oak a win at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex last weekend.

Mingle told StarTimes after the game: “We are going to work hard and play and protect the unbeaten that we have.”

Nations are away to Mingle’s former club, Bechem United for their next game on Sunday.

By Suleman Asante