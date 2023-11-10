Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle wary of Heart of Lions’ threat ahead of Sunday clash

Nations FC tactician, Kassim Mingle has revealed that he is fully aware of the problems Heart of Lions can cause them ahead of their matchday 10 clash on Sunday.

The premier league debutants will host Lions at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday, November 12 2023. The match is crucial for both teams as they aim to climb out of the relegation zone.

Mingle is confident of beating their guests but is cautious of Lions’ ability to cause an upset.

He said: “They are not a bad side at all. Their last match I watched, they were 2 goals down, they came to equalize all. You know Bibiani Gold Stars are a very strong side and they were able to go their home, down by 2 goals and they fought back and equalized all, which tells you they are very good team."

By Suleman Asante