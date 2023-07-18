Nations FC in advanced talks to sign former Ashanti Gold SC midfielder

Nations FC, the newly promoted Ghana Premier League side, are in advanced talks to sign former Ashanti Gold SC midfielder, Seth Osei, for the upcoming season.

Osei recently returned from Egypt, where he played for Baladeyit Elmahalla SC in the lower-tier league. His impressive performances have caught the attention of Nations FC, who are keen to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

Having previously played for Ashanti Gold SC in the Ghana Premier League, Osei is close to making a return to the top-flight competition. Talks between Nations FC and the midfielder are at an advanced stage, with discussions focusing on contract details and incentives.

Once an agreement is reached, Osei will undergo medical examinations in Kumasi later this week. His successful stint with Baladeyit Elmahalla SC, where he contributed to 11 goals in 13 matches, including 5 goals and 6 assists, has further increased his desirability as a player.

Nations FC are determined to strengthen their squad with experienced players and those with Premier League experience to ensure they maintain their place in the top tier of Ghanaian football.