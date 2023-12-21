GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Nations FC tactician Kassim Mingle predicts an ‘interesting’ game against former side Bechem United

Published on: 21 December 2023
Kassim Mingle

Nations FC tactician, Kassim Mingle anticipates a riveting match when he leads his team to the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park to face his former club, Bechem United for their Ghana Premier League matchday 16 clash.

Both teams are separated by just a point with Nations in 4th position on the league standings with 24 points while The Hunters occupy 6th position with 23, ahead of Sunday’s encounter.

Mingle is fully aware of the enormity of the task ahead as the majority of the Bechem United players played under him during his two-year stay at the club.

He told StarTimes: “We are going to Bechem and beating Bechem at their home ground is not an easy task. It’s going to be very interesting.”

By Suleman Asante

