NC President Dr Kofi Amoah appeals to sporting public to end crowd violence

President of the Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee (NC) Dr Kofi Amoah is appealing to the sporting public to bring an end to the crowd violence and brutalities happening across some centers in the ongoing Special Competition.

There have been reported cases of hooliganism and crowd disturbances in the ongoing Special Competition. The recent been at the Golden City Park involving some officials of Asante Kotoko and supporters of Berekum Chelsea.

The unfortunate incident which happened on Sunday at the Golden City Park in Berekum saw two officials of Kotoko hospitalized after they were beaten by the supporters.

Meanwhile, Nana Agyeman Badu Park in Dormaa has also been banned after another case of crowd disturbance and hooliganism in a game between Aduana Stars and Medeama.

All these has led to the President of the NC Dr Kofi Amoah calling on football loving fans to exercise restraint as the NC works around the clock to bring an end to all these unsporting behaviors at our venues.

“I’m appealing to all football loving Ghanaians as the GFA NC President, to help bring an end to the unpleasant happenings in our game”, he told Asempa FM.