NC President Dr. Kofi Amoah reveals GFA will soon call for congress

President of the Ghana Football Association Normalisatoion Committee Dr. Kofi Amoah has revealed that his outfit will call for congress as soon as the statutes of the Association are reviewed.

The Dr. Kofi Amoah led FA have been tasked with the job of reviewing the statutes of the GFA by the world football governing body FIFA.

The statutes are suppose to be in compliance with that of FIFA, and the NC have also been mandated to draw a roadmap to the next election which includes organising congress.

Dr. Kofi Amoah revealed his team has done majority of the work and will soon forward it to FIFA for review before congress, which is expected to happen soon.

“The FIFA mandate is supposed to end September 31st this year. We are trying to finish before then because I think we should be able to finish before then because the big job that we had to do, was really looking at the statutes and coming up with new statutes,” said Dr. Amoah on Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana Show.

“We are done with the bulk. But now the Congress of the Ghana football can take a look at it and have a say. FIFA also has to look at it and make sure that it agrees with FIFA’s regulations. And so once we are finished with the FIFA angle, then we will bring it home and do the Ghana angle”, he added.