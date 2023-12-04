'Negative comments won't deter us from succeeding' - Hearts of Oak Board brushes off fan criticism

Board members of Hearts of Oak have declared that negative comments from fans will not deter them from achieving their set goals in a defiant response to mounting criticism from supporters.

The Hearts of Oak board have faced increased scrutiny for perceived failures both on and off the pitch, especially following the dismissal of head coach Martin Koopman. Fans have called for the removal of board members amid disappointment with the team's performance.

During a press conference held on Monday, December 4, the board members addressed the criticisms head-on, emphasising their unwavering commitment to their mandate.

"The negative comments will not deter us from achieving what we have set for ourselves," they asserted to the press.

Hearts of Oak's recent challenges include being eliminated from the MTN FA Cup and suffering a 1-0 defeat against Aduana FC in the Ghana Premier League's matchday 12, placing them in the 9th position on the league log with 16 points.

Looking ahead, the Phobians aim to turn their fortunes around in the upcoming matchday 13 clash against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, December 17.