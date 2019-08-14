Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman scouts Ghanaian forward Myron Boadu for Euro 2020 qualifiers

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has revealed he is monitoring Ghanaian forward Myron Boadu ahead of the EURO 2020 qualifiers next month.

The Netherlands will play Germany and Estonia next month with Ronald Koeman eyeing the sensational teenager for a national team call up.

Born to Ghanaian parents, Boadu is eligible to play for the Dutch national team, because of his country of birth.

"We are going around the fields", Koeman told Voetball international.

"Also because the larger competitions have not all started yet. That offered the chance to get a number of talented guys on the radar," he added. "At AZ we have seen Calvin Stengs and Myron Boadu, both young, but with a lot of options.

"At PSV, this applies to players such as Cody Gakpo and of course Donyell Malen. It is nice that we also get a little more to choose from in an offensive way, but that is mainly due to the development of those players themselves."

Myron Boadu has had a good start to the season in the Dutch Eredivisie as well as the UEFA Eurpa League qualifiers.