New Bibiani Gold Stars coach Frimpong Manso optimistic ahead of clash with Samartex

Bibiani Goldstars' newly appointed coach Frimpong Manso exudes confidence as he prepares to debut with the club in a crucial match against Samartex on Sunday.

The Bibiani-based club has enlisted the services of the former Bofoakwa Tano tactician to steer the team's course after parting ways with Michael Osei due to a string of poor performances, leaving them in the 17th position with only 12 points from 13 games.

Facing a challenging situation and seeking a revival, the miners are gearing up to host the Timber Boys in Week 15 of the Ghana Premier League. Goldstars find themselves in a precarious position, currently situated in the relegation zone after 14 matches in the domestic top-flight campaign.

In anticipation of his inaugural game with the team, Manso remains confident despite Samartex's recent successes, emphasizing that no team is unbeatable.

"They have a different set of players, and this time around, another group has come in. They are now on top, so obviously, their confidence level is high. But looking at that, it doesn’t mean the team is not unbeatable," Manso stated.

He pointed out that Samartex had only secured an away victory against Bofoakwa when they played at Abrankese, highlighting the team's vulnerability. Manso aims to leverage this opportunity to secure a victory and set a positive tone for his tenure with Bibiani Goldstars.