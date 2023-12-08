New Bibiani Goldstars coach Frimpong Manso calls for focus amid relegation concerns

Newly appointed Bibiani Goldstars coach, Frimpong Manso, has called for focus and unity within the team as they face the threat of relegation this season.

The Miners have had a poor start to their Ghana Premier League campaign, with 12 points from 13 games leaving them in 16th place and facing the possibility of demotion to the lower tier.

In an interview with West Gold Radio, Manso emphasised the importance of teamwork and a positive mindset in turning the club's fortunes around.

"With the quality of players we have, I'm very optimistic we can save the club if we work together as a team," he said.

Despite the challenges ahead, Manso remains confident that his team can overcome their struggles and secure their place in the top flight.

"It's not too late for the club. We still have roughly 20-21 games left in the season and there are 60-63 points up for grabs. We just have to forget about the past and focus on what's ahead of us," he explained.

Manso took over as coach this week, replacing Michael Osei, and is determined to make a positive impact at the club. "I'm not scared, and I believe there are a lot of things that can be done to save the club, although it's a situation that won't be easy for us," he said.

Bibiani Goldstars will not be in action this weekend, as their game against Dreams FC has been postponed due to the CAF Confederations Cup matches.