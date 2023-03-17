New Black Stars coach Chris Hughton attends Christian Atsu's funeral

Newly-appointed coach of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton attended the final burial services of the late Christian Atsu at the State House in Accra.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion manager arrived in Ghana after burying his father, Willie Hughton few days ago in the UK.

Hughton was joined by assistant coach George Boateng and new team manager of the Black Stars Ameenu Shardow.

The 64-year-old will be unveiled as Ghana coach on Monday, Match 20 in Kumasi ahead of Ghana's AFCON qualifier against Angola next week.

Hughton has named a 25-man squad for the double-header as Ghana eyes early qualification for next year's AFrica Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile, Atsu sadly passed away following a devastating earthquake which hit Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023.

The former Newcastle United and Chelsea star were initially reported to have been found alive, but it was later revealed that it was a case of mistaken identity.

Twelve days later, the lifeless body of the winger was recovered from the rubble of his apartment. He was later transported to Ghana for his burial.

Atsu played for several clubs in Europe including FC Porto and AFC Bournemouth. His final contribution to the game was scoring the winner for Hatayspor in the match against Kasimpasa.

He made 65 appearances and scored nine goals for the national team of Ghana.