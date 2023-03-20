New Black Stars coach Chris Hughton shares experience at Akwasidae festival

New Ghana coach, Chris Hughton had an experience of the rich Ghanaian culture when he passed through the Akwasidae festival in Kumasi.

The 64-year-old was given a befitting welcome by the people of Manhyia as he arrived in Kumasi to begin his Black Stars job.

Hughton has Ghanaian heritage, with his father hailing from the Central Region.

"It was a huge honour for me yesterday. It was quite obvious what the occasion was and meant for everyone," he said during his unveiling.

"I am excited by the prospect of being here and experience the culture. But here most importantly to guide the Black Stars," he added.

Hughton will begin work tonight as he starts preparations ahead of the match against Angola on Thursday.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion manager has been handed a 21-month contract and will be in charge of the team till December 2024.