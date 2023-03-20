GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

New Black Stars coach Chris Hughton shares experience at Akwasidae festival

Published on: 20 March 2023
New Black Stars coach Chris Hughton shares experience at Akwasidae festival

New Ghana coach, Chris Hughton had an experience of the rich Ghanaian culture when he passed through the Akwasidae festival in Kumasi. 

The 64-year-old was given a befitting welcome by the people of Manhyia as he arrived in Kumasi to begin his Black Stars job.

Hughton has Ghanaian heritage, with his father hailing from the Central Region.

"It was a huge honour for me yesterday. It was quite obvious what the occasion was and meant for everyone," he said during his unveiling.

"I am excited by the prospect of being here and experience the culture. But here most importantly to guide the Black Stars," he added.

Hughton will begin work tonight as he starts preparations ahead of the match against Angola on Thursday.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion manager has been handed a 21-month contract and will be in charge of the team till December 2024.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more