New Edubiase can qualify if Abdul Salam Yakubu is determined - Dreams FC Vice President

Prince Abdul Hamid, the Vice President of Ghana FA Cup champions, Dreams FC says New Edubiase have failed to gain promotion to the Ghana Premier League in recent years because their owner Abdul Salam Yakubu has relaxed.

The team which was relegated seven years ago have struggled to bounce back and will continue to compete in the Division One League next season.

Responding to allegations of New Edubiase being sidelined because of Salam Yakubu's stance against the current Ghana Football Association (GFA) administration, Abdul Hamid blamed Yakubu for the team's failure.

According to him, Abdul Salam is experienced enough to put the right measures in place to help New Edubiase qualify.

"Abdul Salam was the one who left his guard. If he decides to qualify New Edubiase today he would be successful. He is one of the nicest football administrators who have what it takes to gain promotion to the top flight if he is willing to qualify. It has nothing to do with us," he told Asempa FM.

