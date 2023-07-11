New Edubiase chief Abdul Salam Yakubu insists Kurt Okraku must name alleged wrongdoers

New Edubiase FC chief, Abdul Salam Yakubu has demanded that the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku must release the names of former officials he alleged are guilty of wrongdoing.

Speaking at the 29th GFA Congress, the GFA boss accused some persons of “picking up memos, doctoring documents and using same to malign and to damage individuals in our sports."

He added: “The solution to our football problems is not to forge documents and defame people. If you are interested in leading football, then speak football. By virtue of where I sit, I hold files that can defame and malign people in the Ghana football ecosystem. But I would not do that!"

Yakubu, who stormed out of the Congress has in response to these comments told Asempa Sports: “If you accuse former GFA officials were involved in wrongdoing and you can’t put their names out there, then are you helping us? He should tell us the names of these officials and what they did wrong. What was the need in making those allegations if you can’t name these persons?”

By Suleman Asante