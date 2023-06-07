New Edubiase chief Abdul Salam Yakubu urges GFA to increase salaries of referees

The president of Division One League side New Edubiase United Abdul Salam Yakubu has entreated the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to attend to the welfare of Ghanaian referees particularly those who are assigned to the lower tiers.

Salam Yakubu was highlighting a number of factors that have contributed to the success of the Divison One League as well as areas that needed strengthening.

According to him, despite the availability of quality players, the officiating was poor which he believes cannot be totally blamed on the referees. Rather, he feels the GFA has a role to play by increasing their wages.

"Things didn't really go well. The attendance during matchdays was not encouraging. Also, the officiating issues are still there and I don't think it is intentional," he told Peace FM.

"Some of these officials travel from far places to officiate matches. And they arrive in the morning so by the time of the match they are already tired and they are not even paid well. So I will urge authorities to increase their salary to alleviate their problems.