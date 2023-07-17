New Edubiase chief Abdul Salam Yakubu vows to ‘vote for change’ in upcoming GFA elections

New Edubiase chief, Abdul Salam Yakubu has made no secret of his desire to see a change in leadership at the Ghana Football Assocaition (GFA) when the next Elective Congress takes place.

The Ghana FA has announced that the Elective Congress will be held before the end of October this year, and the current President of the FA, Kurt Okraku has revealed he will seek re-election when his tenure would have expired.

Yakubu, an avowed critic of the current administration has said he will vote for change as they haven’t met his expectations.

He told Kumasi-based Kessben FM: “Everybody knows my stand and that hasn’t changed. I thought they would take our football to a different level but you are witnesses that our football keeps sinking. I am an investor. I invest in it and I know what it can do if things are not working well under this administration.

“When the administration goes well there is no need to bring in a new person. I still feel we need changes. Whatever happens, I have just one vote which is, I will vote for changes.”

By Suleman Asante