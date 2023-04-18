New Edubiase FC owner urges clubs to take responsibility in the fight against hooliganism

The owner of Division One team New Edubiase FC, Abdul Salam Yakubu, has urged Ghanaian club authorities to take responsibility in the fight against hooliganism.

He made the call following recent violent incidents in Ghanaian football, including an attack on Tamale City's team bus that resulted in a stadium ban for league leaders Aduana Stars.

Abdul Salam believes that fines, suspensions, and stadium bans are not effective in curbing hooliganism.

Instead, he suggests that club authorities should educate their followers about the nature of football and accept results as they are. He said that if clubs invest in the game and prioritize the interest of football, Ghanaian football will head in the right direction, free from hooliganism.

He said in an interview with Peace FM and quoted by Footballghana.com, "Normally when we play the first round, that is when you see hooliganism. In the second round, we are in the middle, and as we approach the end, it will increase.

"I am not an executive committee member or a disciplinary committee member, so they know what to do. We, as clubs, should advise ourselves and ensure that hooliganism is not part of the game. If we give fines and bans, it doesn't solve the issue. We have to advise ourselves and say that hooliganism is not part of the game so we have to stop."