New Edubiase United president Abdul Salam Yakubu calls for unity and revival in Ghana Football

New Edubiase United president Abdul Salam Yakubu has expressed his concerns about the current state of Ghana football under the leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

In an interview on Happy FM, Abdul Salam shared his views on the need for a revival in Ghana football, identifying disunity as a significant factor contributing to the sport's decline.

Salam emphasized the necessity for truth and honesty to prevail in order to breathe new life into Ghana football.

He went on to highlight the issue of personalization, stating, "We have not only personalized the Black Stars, we have personalized our football in general."

Expressing his willingness to contribute to the revival efforts, Salam stated, "I am willing to serve if called upon to help revive Ghana football. This is the time where all stakeholders need to be involved."

As the call for unity resonates, stakeholders and football enthusiasts will be watching closely to see how collective efforts can reshape the future of Ghanaian football.