New Edubiase United want to play Division One League games in Obuasi

New Edubiase United are looking to play their home matches for the upcoming Division One League at the Obuasi Len Clay stadium, according to owner Abdul Salam Yakubu.

Despite their relegation setback, the team has faced challenges in making a strong comeback and will continue their efforts in the Division One League next season.

The owner and bankroller of the Division One outfit confirmed ongoing discussions with Dr Kwaku Frimpong (Champion) regarding the possibility of utilising the Len Stadium for their home games.

Speaking about the team's situation, the owner stated, "We don’t know where to play our home matches. There are two stadia in Edubiase but none of them can be used because it’s not standard."

The lack of a suitable stadium has posed challenges for New Edubiase, leading to the necessity of travelling for their home games. Despite these challenges, the owner expressed gratitude that the team is still in existence and performing.

Highlighting the efforts to secure a proper venue, the owner revealed, "I’m still in talks with Champions to use the Obuase Len Clay Stadium for the upcoming Division One League season."