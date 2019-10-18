Ghana FA Elections: New faces dominate as RFA elections conclude successfully

The Ghana Football Association has successfully concluded the Regional Football Association elections as new faces dominate.

Despite being new faces at the positions, most of the names are fairly known from the past administration with many of the people elected playing minor roles.

The Greater Accra Region voted Samuel Aboabire as their chairman for the new administration. Aboabire popularly known as 'Kattah' has played various roles in the Nyantakyi era. He was the chairman of the Black Starlets management committee, when the team traveled to Gabon and India for the CAF U-17 and FIFA World Cup respectively.

The Eastern regional voted massively for Linford Asamoah, who replaces the late A.A Lawal. Linford has an arduos task of restructuring the region's football after long legal battles thwarted progress of football.

Elsewhere, with the controversial Kojo Yankah deciding not to contest for the election, the Western Region elected Simon Ehoman to represent them at the Football Association. Ehoman has been active in the region's football for some years now.

In one of the keenly contested election, Ralph Gyambrah shook off his main rival Dr. Anto to win the region by just 5 votes. The affable administrator replaces Augustine Asante, who did not participate in this years election. Gyambrah amassed 52 votes compared to Dr. Anto's 47.

Robert Otieku Duncan was unanimously voted as the rep for the Central Region as going unopposed. He replaces the late M.N.S Doe.

Ashanti Region will be represented by Paris Osei Tutu Agyeman, who successfully retained his seat after beating Retired referee Osei Nsiah. He had 41 votes to Nsiah's 21.

Alhaji Abu Alhassan replaces Abdulai Abu Alhassan, who stepped down after the controversial Anas Expose, to be the new Northern Region FA Chairman.

Despite the influx of new faces at the various regions, there were incumbents that maintained their seats.

Volta Region's Daniel Agbobah, Salifu Zida, Yahaya Sadugu and Osei Tutu Agyeman all retained their seats.

All ten regional FA Presidents will be sworn into office after the GFA Presidential Elections which will come off on October 25th.