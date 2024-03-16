New Ghana coach Otto Addo names backroom staff

Otto Addo Newly-appointed Ghana Black Stars coach Otto Addo has named his backroom staff.

The Ghana Football Association named Otto Addo as the latest coach of the Black Stars on Friday.

After Borussia Dortmund agreed to release Addo from his position as talent development at the end of the season, Addo is taking on a second stint as coach of Ghana's head coach.

Addo had already spent a large portion of 2022 coaching Ghana in an acting capacity, which included the World Cup in Qatar, when Ghana defeated South Korea but was eliminated in the group stage.

He returns to work with a 34-month contract that can be extended by an additional two years.

He has named Moroccan-German coach Joseph Laumann, John Painstil, and Fatawu as deputy coaches.

Lauman, who holds a UEFA pro license, has played in Germany, Vietnam, and Cyprus. In the English championship, he has coached Standard Liege, VfL Bochum, and Barnsley.

John Painstil, who represented Ghana in two FIFA World Cup competitions, played for Fulham, West Ham United, and Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa before hanging up his boots.

The 42-year-old former Kaizer Chiefs right-back, who holds a CAF License B certificate, had a similar position there.

Former Voradep, Okwahu United, AshantiGold, and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Fatawu Dauda made 23 appearances for Ghana and played in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Ghana was knocked out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations during the group rounds.

Similar circumstances beset the four-time African champions in Cameroon for the 2021 competition.

Between the two underwhelming AFCON competitions, the Black Stars were unable to get past their group in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.