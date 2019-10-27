New Ghana FA chief Kurt Okraku motivates Asante Kotoko players to smash FC San Pedro

New Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku and some members of the Executive Council are in Kumasi to watch Asante Kotoko's 2019/20 CAF Confederation Cup playoffs qualifier against FC San Pedro.

Okraku made the trip to the Ashanti Regional capital to support the Porcupine Warriors scale over the final hurdle in the qualifiers.

He participated in the singing and dancing and urged the players to punch up and defeat the Ivorian to reach the Group stage.

''When you go out on the pitch, you should know that it is not only Asante Kotoko SC behind you, you have the GFA and the entire football fraternity and all Ghanaians with you. I believe in your quality and have no doubt that you make us all proud," Okraku urged the players.

Okraku was elected on Friday after three rounds in the presidential election to assume a four-year term.