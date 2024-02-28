New Nordsjaelland signing Araphat Mohammed hailed as 'incredibly strong and dynamic'

Gareth Henderby, Head of Right to Dream Academy, International, has praised Araphat Mohammed, an 18-year-old midfielder from Ghana, who has joined Danish club FC Nordsjaelland.

The talented midfielder signed in January and now that the work permit and other paperwork has gone through, he has already started training with the Superliga squad.

"Araphat is an incredibly strong and dynamic left-footed midfielder who is good with the ball at his feet, as he has good technique," Henderby said.

Mohammed joined the Right to Dream academy in Ghana at the age of 12 and has been part of the organization for over eight years.

"He is good in the small spaces, and has a very natural ability to understand when to break the lines. - He came to the Right to Dream academy in Ghana when he was 12 years old, but already at 10 he became part of one of our projects, which is why he has been part of the organization for more than 8 years already," he revealed.

Henderby believes that joining FC Nordsjaelland's Superliga squad will provide Mohammed with the perfect environment to develop his skills and reach his full potential.

"I am sure that it is the right thing for him to become part of the Superliga team in FCN. We can all see his potential, which is why it will be healthy for him to step into a professional setup like FC NordsjÃ¦lland, where he is challenged on a daily basis and has the opportunity to take the next step in his development," Henderby added.