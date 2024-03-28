New youth national teams will facilitate transition to Black Stars – Desmond Ofei

Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei has highlighted the potential of the Ghana Football Association's newly created youth national teams in nurturing talent for the senior national team, the Black Stars.

A week ago, the GFA’s Executive Council decided to form four new developmental national teams for boys and five for girls.

As a result, there will be U-16, U-18, U-19, and U-21 teams for boys, and U-16, U-18, U-19, U-21, and U-23 teams for girls.

Speaking on the significance of these developments, Ofei emphasised, "I don’t know if you’ve read, but the FA has four new youth national teams."

"From U20 you go to U21, then 23 and then the Black Stars. Once they are ready, we push and give them the opportunity in the Black Stars," he added.

These new youth national teams are expected to serve as crucial pathways for young players to progress towards representing the Black Stars on the international stage.

Ofei meanwhile is expected to continue playing a key role in the technical department of the country's football after leading the Ghana U-20 team to win gold at the 2023 African Games.