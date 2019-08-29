Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce hails Christian Atsu after Tottenham win

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has heaped praise on Christian Atsu after he set-up the side's famous 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur.

The 27-year-old provided an excellent pass to Joelinton to smash home the only goal of the match last weekend.

The Ghana star was forced to come off the bench early on after an injury to Allan Saint-Maximin.

And the Ghanaian didn't disappoint with an impressive performance at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

And manager Steve Bruce has hailed the heroics of last season's super sub.

“I can't see Atsu being able to go again,” Bruce said.

“What Atsu did was heroic because I never expected him to be on the pitch for the best part of 80 minutes.

“He's been a concern so I would think there is going to be four or five but, then again, I've got some experienced players who did not even make the squad.”

Atsu's performance could give him the chance to start against Watford on Saturday after missing the side's Football League Cup defeat to Leicester on Wednesday.