Published on: 30 October 2018
Newcastle United fans rip apart ‘finished and eye-bleedingly awful’ Christian Atsu after Southampton draw
SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 27: Christian Atsu of Newcastle United is challenged by Mario Lemina of Southampton during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Newcastle United at St Mary's Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Southampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

Newcastle United fans have reacted to Christian Atsu's ‘finished’ and eye-bleedingly awful’ performance against Southampton in the English Premier League over the weekend.

The fans are seething with rage over the performance of the Ghanaian as the Magpies drew goalless at St Mary's.

Atsu has come under the spotlight for his unflattering displays for Rafa Benitez side since the start of the season.

The 26-year-old climbed off he bench and was deemed to be poor again and the United fans have hit hard at the Ghanaian winger.

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 27, 2018

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 27, 2018

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 27, 2018

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 27, 2018

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 27, 2018

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 27, 2018

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 27, 2018

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 27, 2018

Atsu's only meaninful contribution was a yellow card he picked up after coming on as a substitute.

