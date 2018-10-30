Newcastle United fans rip apart ‘finished and eye-bleedingly awful’ Christian Atsu after Southampton draw

Newcastle United fans have reacted to Christian Atsu's ‘finished’ and eye-bleedingly awful’ performance against Southampton in the English Premier League over the weekend.
The fans are seething with rage over the performance of the Ghanaian as the Magpies drew goalless at St Mary's.
Atsu has come under the spotlight for his unflattering displays for Rafa Benitez side since the start of the season.
The 26-year-old climbed off he bench and was deemed to be poor again and the United fans have hit hard at the Ghanaian winger.
I never want to see him put on the black and white stripes ever again
— Harry Robertson (@HarryRobbo9889)
Awful!
— Bro Faysal (@Ofegah)
Atsu has to be finished t the club he is pure guff
— darren adair (@munkyboots)
have you seen a worse player
— Luke Longstaff (@ll3_gaming)
send him off plz
— PETE AND BAS (@OMG_itspete)
Diame and atsu should never put on a Newcastle shirt ever again
— Harry Robertson (@HarryRobbo9889)
Christian Atsu is eye-bleedingly awful
— Molámadré (@Moroc_Mole)
Where's Murphy? Rather have one of the kids on the bench instead of Atsu #NUFC
— Murray White (@Muzza_90)
Atsu's only meaninful contribution was a yellow card he picked up after coming on as a substitute.