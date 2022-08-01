Newcastle United interested in German-born Ghanaian Ansgar Knauff

Newcastle United are set to make a move for Ghanaian winger Ansgar Knauff in the summer transfer window.

The German youth international is courting attention across Europe with several clubs in German and England interested in his services.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt, having played a key role in their Europa League triumph last season.

Despite the interest flooding in for his services, the versatile midfielder is eyeing Champions League football in the upcoming campaign.

“We play in the Champions League, we play in the Super Cup at the beginning of the season. Of course, these are big events where we want to be as successful as possible. I'm really looking forward to next year and to the Champions League in Frankfurt with these fans," he told SPORT1.

"I think it's important to keep at it. I'm still young, I'm still at the beginning of my career," he added.

The Dortmund owned player is in the final year of his loan spell at Frankfurt.