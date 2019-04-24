Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu to benefit from Miguel Almiron's injury

Winger Christian Atsu could return to the starting line up of Newcastle United after Miguel Almiron was confirmed out for the rest of the season with injury.

The Paraguayan attacker, who joined from Atlanta United in the winter transfer window displaced the Ghanaian from the starting line up with Atsu mostly coming on as a substitute.

Almiron was withdrawn in the 64th minute of Newcastle United's 3-1 win over Southampton on Staurday.

After being assessed by the club's medical staff, it has been confirmed that he will not be fit for the Magpies' final three matches of the campaign.

“Miguel Almirón will miss the rest of the season after suffering a hamstring injury in Saturday's 3-1 win over Southampton,” a statement on the club’s website read.

“The club have already been in communication with - and will continue to liaise with - the Paraguayan Football Association ahead of this summer's Copa América, which the player could still feature in depending on his recovery.”

Atsu has made 25 Premier League appearances this season.