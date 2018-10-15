Newly-promoted Sweden Superettan side Mjällby AIF want to sign Prosper Kasim permanently

Swedish side Mjällby AIF are keen to sign Ghanaian winger Prosper Kasim on a permanent basis following their promotion to the Superettan.

The 21-year-old featured prominently for the Division 1 side as they secured promotion back to the second-tier league.

The Ghanaian is expected to return to parent club IFK Göteborg after the expiration of his loan deal.

But the newly-promoted Superettan side are keen to sign the Ghanaian permanently.

Mjällby AIF coach Milos Milojevic has confirmed plans to extend the deal of the Ghanaian wideman.

"He has a contract with IFK Göteborg and has received a message from IFK that he has to start with them on January 2, 2019. But we will work on him. He is definitely one of the players we want, but we have to find a solution with IFK and I hope we will do it." he said

Kasim has scored 9 goals in 24 appearances for the side since his loan switch.