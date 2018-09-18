Newly-signed Hapoel Tel Aviv midfielder Emmanuel Boateng eyes first team opportunities at the club

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Boateng is relishing a difficult start to life at Israeli side Hapoel Tel Aviv, but hopes to hit the ground running as soon as possible.

The enterprising enforcer joined the Tel Aviv-based side on a four-year deal on Monday after undergoing a successful two weeks trial at the club.

The 21-year-old has conceded that winning regular playing time at the club will not come cheap but has set his sights firmly on overcoming that hurdle as soon possible.

“My expectation in this club is to train very hard and to be in the first team, this is a great club here in Israel, they have players who play in the Israel National team," Boateng told Ghanacrusader.com

“I know it’s not going to be easy but with hard work I know I can achieve great things with the club.’’

Boateng graduated from the West Africa Football Academy to join the Dormaa-based outfit in January, 2018 - where he became an important member of the team.

He made 14 appearances in the Ghana Premier League and the CAF Confederation Cup.