NFF pays Rohr upfront salaries before the world cup till December

Gernot Rohr , the technical adviser of the Super Eagles was paid his salaries upfront before the commencement of the World Cup in Russia till December by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) reports www.totorinews.com.

It was scooped from a reliable source that the NFF led by Amaju Melvin Pinnick is determined to ensure that the gaffer of the Super Eagles will not be distracted on his job with non payment of his monthly salary, hence the payment of the Franco German tactician monthly entitlement till the end of the year.

“I can tell you with boldness that Gernot Rohr has no reason not to do well with the task assigned to him in the Super Eagles. NFF has paid him upfront salaries before the world cup in Russia til December,” the reliable source said.

“NFF has done well by taking good care of the financial entitlements of Rohr and I don’t think the federation should be criticised in that aspect,” he added.

Despite the painful elimination of the Super Eagles at the group stage of the Russia 2018 World Cup, NFF extended the contract of Rohr for another two years in order for him to be focused on the task of qualifying the team for African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament to be hosted by Cameroon in 2019.

Nigeria is threading on a dangerous path in the qualifying campaign trailing behind South Africa and Libya in a group that only two teams will qualify for the African Football fiesta.

Super Eagles will file out game against Libya this Saturday at the Ibom International stadium, Uyo with the reverse fixture coming up four days later in Sfax, Tunisia.