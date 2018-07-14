GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 14 July 2018
Nicholas Opoku named in Udinese squad for first preseason game against FVG Representative

Ghana defender Nicholas Opoku has been named in Udinese Coach Julio Velaquez's squad for their first preseason game against FVG Representative. 

The Ghana international joined the Italians on Friday from Tunisian giants Club Africain and he is set to make his debut for the club. He signed a four year deal with the Zebras.

Meanwhile, compatriot Emmanuel Agyeman Badu was not named in the squad for the game.

Nicholas Opoku is expected to replicate the fine form that has seen him make a €1.5million pound move to Udinese. The defender performances also saw him earn a call up to the senior national team of Ghana.

Below is the squad for the game against FVG Representative

GOALKEEPERS

Gasparini, Musso, Scuffet

DEFENDERS

Alì Adnan, Danilo, Heurtaux, Nuytinck, Opoku, Pezzella, Samir, Wague

midfielders

Barak, Coulibaly, De Paul, Evangelist, Fofana, Mandragora, Micin, Pontisso

FORWARDS

Ewandro, Lasagna, Machis, Mallè, Perica, Vizeu

The game will be played at 17:00 GMT

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin 

