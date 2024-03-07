Nico Williams has been on Chelsea's radar since last summer

Nico Williams remains a key target for Chelsea, with the club's interest dating back to last summer, as disclosed by football transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

The young forward was on Chelsea's radar before they secured the signing of top target Cole Palmer.

Chelsea is well-informed about Williams' â‚¬50 million release clause and continues to closely monitor the player. The race for Nico Williams is still open, with other Premier League clubs, including Liverpool and Arsenal, expressing keen interest in securing the services of the Spanish-born Ghanaian talent.

Williams has been a standout performer for Athletic Club in La Liga, gaining attention from top European clubs for his dynamic displays on the flanks.

His impressive season includes three goals and six assists in La Liga, making him a sought-after prospect for teams looking to strengthen their attacking prowess.

Despite Athletic Club's desire to retain their talented youngster, the allure of a substantial offer may prompt them to consider a transfer. Chelsea, Liverpool, and Arsenal are reportedly in the advanced stages of negotiations to secure Williams, whose performances have garnered recognition across European football.