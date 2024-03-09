Nigeria and Ghana set for high-stakes friendly match later this month

The Nigeria Football Federation has unveiled plans for two international friendlies this month during the FIFA international window.

The AFCON 2023 finalists are poised to take on Black Stars on March 22, 2024, in Morocco, just four days before take on Mali in another friendly game also in Marrakech.

Ghana will also face the Uganda national team four days after the game against Nigeria.

Notably, Ghana is currently without a head coach, having parted ways with Chris Hughton post the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.

The Black Stars' lacklustre performance in that tournament, marked by group-stage elimination, has spurred the Ghana Football Association to actively seek a new leader.

Nigeria are also without a substantive head coach following the departure of Portuguese trainer Jose Peseiro last week.

Former player Augustine Eguavoen has taken over as the interim boss and is likely to be the one in charge of the two matches.

As the friendly matches loom, the anticipation for the announcement of Ghana's new technical team intensifies, with the Ghana FA expected to unveil their decision in the coming days.

Nigeria and Ghana will use this opportunity to prepare for the next international windos, where the 2025 AFCON qualifiers begin and the resumption of the 2026 World Cup qualifications.