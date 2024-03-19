Nigeria appoint Finidi George as Super Eagle's interim boss ahead of Ghana clash

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has made an official announcement appointing Finidi George as the interim head coach of the national team, the Super Eagles, for their upcoming friendly matches against Ghana and Mali during the international break.

This appointment comes after the Super Eagles found themselves without a coach following the conclusion of Jose Peseiro's contract on February 29.

With the need to fill the vacant coaching position, the NFF embarked on a search for a suitable candidate and ultimately entrusted Finidi George with the responsibility of leading the team in the interim period.

A post on the Super Eagles' social media handle provided insight into Finidi George's initial interactions with team officials, signaling the beginning of his tenure as head coach.

The post showcased a meeting between Finidi George and Super Eagles officials, with a caption stating, "Coach George Finidi has held a meeting with Super Eagles team officials as he leads the Super Eagles in international friendlies against Ghana and Mali #SoarSuperEagles."

The appointment of Finidi George brings a wealth of experience to the Super Eagles, with the former Nigerian international boasting an illustrious playing career and coaching credentials. As the team prepares to face Ghana's Black Stars in their first friendly match, George's leadership will be instrumental in guiding the Super Eagles to a positive result.

Ghana's Black Stars have already commenced preparations for the upcoming encounter in Morocco, setting the stage for an exciting clash between the two West African footballing giants on Friday, March 22.

With the interim coaching position now filled, Nigerian football enthusiasts eagerly anticipate witnessing Finidi George's influence on the Super Eagles as they strive for success on the international stage.