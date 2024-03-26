Nigeria star Alex Iwobi sympathises with Ghana's AFCON 2023 misfortune

Nigeria midfielder Alex Iwobi recently expressed his sentiments regarding Ghana's disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Despite Iwobi's pivotal role in helping the Super Eagles secure a second-place finish in Ivory Coast, the Black Stars faced an early exit from the tournament.

During the AFCON, Ghana and Nigeria lodged in the same hotel in Ivory Coast, providing Iwobi with firsthand insight into Ghana's struggles.

Despite the fierce rivalry between the two nations, Iwobi conveyed a sense of empathy towards the Black Stars' plight.

"Of course, there’s a lot of rivalry between us two. There are a lot of people that I respect. I have a lot of friends outside the team that are Ghanaians," Iwobi remarked in an interview with Joel Bortey.

"It’s almost like you want them to do well so you can play against them and prove a point in the competition but it’s a shame because the way they exited with the sort of players they have was a bit sad to see," he added, reflecting on Ghana's disappointing AFCON campaign.

In a recent international friendly between the two nations, Nigeria emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Ghana in Marrakech. Iwobi featured in the match, further cementing the footballing rivalry between the neighbouring nations.