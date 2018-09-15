Nigeria U17 to embark on Qatar training tour after defeating Ghana in WAFU final

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick has promised to take the U17 National Team, Golden Eaglets, on a tour of Qatar for defeating Ghana to win the maiden WAFU B Championship on Saturday.

The U17 National Team, Golden Eaglets qualified for the the finals of the 2019 Africa U17 Cup of Nations when defeating Ghana 4-2 on penalties in the tournament in Niger

Both West African giants of world cadet football clash in the final of the CAF U17 Cup of Nations WAFU B Tournament at the Stade General Seyni Kountche on Saturday evening, with Nigeria taking the lone ticket to the Africa U17 Cup of Nations Tanzania 2019

The atmosphere was further charged by a 67 – year rivalry between both nations, with crucial wins for either country over the decades.

Speaking further, the NFF supremo advised the young lads to avoid distractions from agents, who according to him, will deceive and hurry them into signing for clubs that would not aid their proper development.

“The youth tournaments are basically developmental, so you have to follow instructions from your coaches and don’t allow agents to deceive you and make you sign for clubs in obscure countries. Players like Nwankwo Kanu and Mikel John Obi, just to mention two, started properly and so were properly developed to stay longer in the game.”

Pinnick then promised to take the team for a training tour in either Qatar or Jordan ahead of the U17 AFCON in Tanzania to further help their development, once they qualify.

Five players from the NFF U15 squad discovered during the annual NFF/Zenith Bank Future Eagles Championship, are part of the current squad tutored by Manu Garba.