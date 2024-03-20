Nigeria's Super Eagles camp at full strength ahead of Ghana friendly

Nigeria's national team, the Super Eagles, have reported a full house in their camp in Morocco as they gear up for their international friendly against rivals Ghana.

Despite the absence of key strikers Victor Osimhen and Taiwo Awoniyi due to injury, the Super Eagles boast quality reinforcements with the arrival of Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Frank Onyeka, Francis Uzoho, Chidozie Awaziem, and Bright Osayi-Samuel, completing the squad list.

Interim head coach Finidi George now has all 22 invited players at his disposal and has been overseeing efficient training sessions in preparation for Friday’s clash at Stade de Marrakech.

The full list of Super Eagles players currently in camp comprises Stanley Nwabali, Ojo Olorunleke, Jamilu Collins, Bruno Onyemaechi, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Benjamin Tanino, Alhassan Yusuf, Alex Iwobi, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Raphael Onyedika, Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, Cyriel Dessers, Sadiq Umar, Nathan Tella, Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Francis Uzoho, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Chidozie Awaziem.

The Super Eagles are set to face Ghana on March 22, followed by a match against Mali four days later, with both games scheduled to take place in Marrakesh.

As anticipation builds for these exciting encounters, Nigeria's camp is abuzz with determination and focus as they aim for positive results against their African counterparts.