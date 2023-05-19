Nigerien referee to officiate Ghana vs Benin opening match in WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup of Nations

Nigerien official Zouwaira Souley has been appointed as the centre referee for the opening match of the WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup of Nations between Ghana and Benin.

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 20, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Assisting Souley on the field will be compatriot Sakina Hamidou Alfa as Assistant I, while Ami Kouma from Burkina Faso will serve as Assistant II. Jacqueline Nikiema, also from Burkina Faso, has been assigned as the fourth official for the match.

Ghanaian representatives have also been assigned important roles for the fixture. Augustina Fugah will serve as the Referee Assessor, David Kofi Prince Pambo as the Doctor, and Julius Ben Emunah as the Security Officer.

The opening match of the tournament promises to be an exciting encounter, and it will kick off at 15:00 GMT at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.