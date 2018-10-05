GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
No German coach for Hearts of Oak - MD Mark Noonan reveals

Published on: 05 October 2018
Hearts of Oak MD Mark Noonan

Hearts of Oak Managing Director Mark Noonan has denied reports the club are on the verge of signing on a German coach.

After a stakeholders meeting in Accra, news went viral that the club had reached an agreement to bring in the expatriate coach.

But Noonan took to Twitter to dispel the reports.

He wrote: ''Good morning @HeartsOfOakGH family. I can confirm we hosted a productive stakeholders meeting yesterday. But, do NOT believe "news" circulating on platforms and media UNLESS it comes from OFFICIAL sources.  For example, we have NOT hired a "German" coach. Stay tuned here. #AHOSC

