No Prince, No party! Kevin Prince Boateng mocks Ghana's AFCON exit

Sassuolo midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has mocked Ghana's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations exit, claiming the West African giants cannot win the long-elusive title without him.

The Black Stars suffered their worst performance in the continental flagship tournament in the last 10-years after bowing out from the Round of 16.

The four-time champions lost 5-4 on penalties to Tunisia in Ismailia on Monday night to exit in an underwhelming campaign.

Boateng, who serving an indefinite suspension from the national team, took to twitter to troll the African giants

The former Barcelona forward is serving an indefinite suspension from the Black Stars since the country's wrecked 2014 FIFA World Cup campaign in Brazil.

It was the climax of a lengthy dispute about appearance payments, which reached a head when the players had collectively refused to train.

In a heated meeting with officials that evening, Muntari allegedly slapped a Ghanaian FA representative in the face, while Boateng so verbally harangued his manager that Appiah had to be escorted to his room in tears by the team psychologist.