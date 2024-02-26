No timeline set for Daniel-Kofi Kyereh’s return from ACL injury

Freiburg SC attacking midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is still recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury sustained during training in February 2023, with no timeline set for his return to action.

The Ghanaian player previously suffered a similar injury in July 2015, requiring nine months of rehabilitation.

Freiburg confirmed to 3Sports that Kyereh is continuing his rehabilitation in Barcelona, Spain, without providing a specific date for his return.

In July 2023, stated that his recovery is progressing day by day, but Freiburg head coach Christian Streich indicated that the player is likely to be sidelined for an extended period due to recurring issues in his rehabilitation.

Streich explained that Kyereh's recovery is not linear and described it as a staircase, where he makes progress one step at a time, but experiences setbacks along the way.

The coach acknowledged that Kyereh's previous ACL tear may be a factor in his prolonged recovery.

With less than three months remaining in the season, it appears unlikely that Kyereh will feature for Freiburg this campaign.

To return to full fitness, Kyereh must first be cleared of pain, then build up strength in the gym, engage in ball work, and finally participate in group training and low-intensity matches.

Considering his expected lengthy absence, Kyereh's potential return to action for Ghana might not be until September after he was ruled out of this year's Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.