Nobody can convince me Ibrahim Danlad is a bad goalkeeper - Prosper Ogum

Asante Kotoko coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, has come to the defense of goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad amid discussions questioning the player's form and role within the team.

Despite being labeled as a senior player within the Kotoko family, Danlad has found himself on the sidelines in recent matches, with Frederik Asare taking precedence in goalkeeping duties.

In an interview with Angel FM, Coach Ogum expressed unwavering support for Danlad, asserting his belief in the goalkeeper's abilities.

"Nobody can tell me that Danlad Ibrahim is not a good goalkeeper... when it comes to leadership and his understanding of the game, I salute him."

Coach Ogum's endorsement of Danlad stems from their previous collaboration during his first stint as head coach, where they secured a league title together. Even in his current tenure, Ogum continues to value Danlad's contributions to the team, despite his diminished playing time.

Danlad's importance to Asante Kotoko is undeniable, with his experience and leadership qualities serving as valuable assets, even if he is not currently the first-choice goalkeeper.

Asante Kotoko finds themselves in a challenging position, languishing in eighth place on the Ghana Premier League table due to a string of disappointing results, including four defeats in their last five matches.

However, they have an opportunity to reverse their fortunes as they prepare to face Nations FC on Sunday, with hopes of returning to winning ways and revitalizing their campaign.