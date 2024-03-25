Nobody influenced my player selection - Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei

Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei has dismissed any suggestions of external influence in the selection process for his team during the recently concluded 2023 African Games.

Under Ofei's guidance, the young squad clinched the gold medal in the Men's Football competition, showcasing the emergence of several talented players who are now being touted as future stars for the senior team.

Addressing concerns about the selection process, Ofei emphasised that all players were chosen based on merit and not due to any external pressures or interference.

"We have five scouts in every region, and we selected these players based on certain criteria. We had over 1000 players go through the scouting process, categorized into three groups," he explained on Asempa FM.

"We identified players who were ready to represent the national team, those with the potential to do so, and others who needed further development to reach that level.

"Our selection was meticulous, and it paid off. I can confirm that nobody influenced my player selection. There was zero interference," Ofei asserted.

Expressing his commitment to serving the nation, Ofei credited the President, Kurt Okraku, for the opportunity, highlighting the team's collective motivation to restore Ghana to its former footballing glory.

"I am here to serve the nation, and I am grateful for the support from the President. Everyone is highly motivated and determined to achieve the best for Ghana. We are all focused on restoring our footballing greatness," he added.