Nora Hauptle appointed Black Princesses technical advisor ahead of U-20 Women's World Cup

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the appointment of Nora Häuptle as the Black Princesses' Technical Advisor.

The experienced tactician and the former player has been hired to help the Ghana Women's U-20 team excel at the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Costa Rica.

“The Ghana Football Association has appointed Nora Häuptle as the Technical Advisor of the female U-20 team - otherwise known as Black Princesses.

“The former Swiss International who comes in to complement the work of Ben Fokuo is a product of the University of Bern where she attained her Masters in Sports Sciences - also a Bachelor of Philosophy and Minor in Theatre Sciences,” an official statement from the GFA has said.

She has a UEFA Pro Licence and has previously worked for the Swiss Football Association as an Instructor.

Other Diploma Certificates include UEFA Mentorship Hope Powell - Brighton and Hove Albion FC, CAS Sports Management - the University of St. Gallen and Shalkeh 04, Athletics Coach - Swiss Football Association and Swiss Tennis, Strength and Conditioning- Swiss Olympic team, Olympic Weightlifting - Swiss Olympic team as well as EXOS Level I & FMS and Sailing and Motoboat Licence.

During her playing days, Nora Häuptle played for top Swiss clubs including BSC Young Boys, and FFC Zuchwil.

Her contract with the Ghana FA will expire at the end of the 2022 FIFA Women's World Cup in Costa Rica.