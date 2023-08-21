Nordsjaelland boss provides fresh update on Ghana sensation Ernest Nuamah amid transfer to Lyon

FC Nordsjaelland sporting director, Jan Laursen, has given an update on why Ghana youth star Ernest Nuamah was left out of the squad to face Silkeborg in the Danish Superliga.

The Ghanaian sensation was not named in Nordsjaelland's squad for Sunday's match against Silkeborg.

It came after GHANAsoccernet.com exclusively revealed Nordsjaelland and Lyon have reached an agreement for the services of the highly-rated teenager.

However, Laursen says the decision to leave Nuamah out of the team was to give the youngster some rest, amongst some other reasons.

"As September 1 approaches, more and more things happen. There is a lot of interest in many of our talented young players," Jan Laursen told Viaplay.

"There are things that have become more and more interesting, and where it makes sense that he is allowed to breathe.

"In addition, he has also been busy on the field, so it is a combination of the two things that meant that he is not in the squad today.

Also, Laursen failed to confirm or deny the reports that suggest Nuamah is set for a move to the French Ligue 1 giants Lyon.

"I think you know the answer. I can confirm that I can not confirm anything. The French media are all about themselves, so it's a bit exciting to read L'Equipe at the moment."