Nordsjaelland chief speaks highly of new Vitoria SC defender Maxwell Woledzi

Nordsjaelland sports director Mikkel Hemmersam has praised Ghanaian defender Maxwell Woledzi, who has left the Danish club to join Vitoria SC.

Woledzi completed the transfer this week, leaving Nordsjaelland after two seasons.

"Maxwell is a good example of how players come to Farum and develop both football-wise and personally in order to contribute both on and off the field before they take the next step in their careers."

"It has meant a lot to us to see Maxwell grow at the academy in Ghana, then in Farum and not least on the Superliga team - and it is therefore also a pleasure to see him get this opportunity to go to Portugal," Hemmersam said.

Woledzi was a part of Nordsjaelland since 2019. He made 24 appearances for the club in all competitions last season.

The 20-year-old is expected to initially join the Portuguese club's ‘B’ team where he is expected to prove himself to earn a shot at the first team.

Vitoria holds full economic rights of the player for €100,000 and Nordsjaelland has a 25% share in profits from a future sale of the youngster.

Woledzi was recently handed his debut Ghana national team call-up for the Asian friendlies against Japan and Chile but could not honour the invitation due to visa problems.

The Nima-born defender trained at the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana before he was transferred to Nordsjaelland.