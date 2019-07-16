Normalisation Committee BLASTS clubs as stakeholders meeting is cancelled

The Ghana Football Association is accusing clubs of sabotaging a planned meeting to discuss the start of the 2019/20 season.

The Football Association requested to have two representatives each from Premier and Division One League clubs for Wednesday's meeting.

Representatives of women football were expected to attend to plan the calendar for the season but that would not happen.

The full statement is below:

''The proposed meeting between representatives of clubs and GFA-NC officials to discuss the 2019/20 league season has been cancelled.

''The meeting was to deliberate on the proposal to synchronize Ghana’s league calendar with Europe as mooted by some club officials.

''The cancellation of the meeting originally scheduled for Wednesday, July 17, is necessitated by discouraging response from the invited clubs.

''The GFA-NC will avail itself for future stakeholder engagements on the above subject matter when necessary.

''The GFA-NC wishes to state unequivocally that, it is determined to wrap-up within the stipulated mandate as spelt out by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

'The public is therefore urged to regard as false any contrary information, surrounding the GFA-NC supposed intent to further seek extension of its mandate.''